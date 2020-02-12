Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 36 points, 10 rebounds in win
Westbrook accumulated 36 points (13-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over the Celtics.
Westbrook continues to play at a high level, scoring at least 36 points in three straight games. Tuesday's effort also marked his 14th game of the season with at least 55 fantasy points (11 of those occurred at home). Plus, it was the 66th time in Westbrook's career that he's posted a 30-point double-double while hitting at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts, with 45 of those games resulting in wins.
