Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 41 points in win
Westbrook accumulated 41 points (16-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals during Saturday's 111-110 victory over the Celtics.
With star teammate James Harden failing to find his shot, Westbrook took control of the team's primary scoring duties. The former MVP was able to establish his control by continually and successfully shooting in the paint, going 11-of-16 for the match. Westbrook shot remarkably in his first two months of the calendar year, averaging 35.9 points under 55.5 percent through eight away games.
