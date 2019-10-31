Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double
Westbrook had 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block during Houston's 159-158 win over Washington on Wednesday.
Westbrook hasn't missed a beat since his offseason trade from the Thunder, as he has two triple-doubles and four double-doubles in his first four games with the Rockets. His rebounding totals are particularly high for a point guard, but Westbrook has been one of the premier fantasy assets in the league over the past few years and that probably won't change even after changing teams. He will try to extend his excellent run of play next Friday on the road against Kyrie Irving and the Nets.
