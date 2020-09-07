Westbrook recorded 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 loss against the Lakers.
Westbrook might have recorded his first double-double of the postseason, but he wasn't efficient by any means -- he needed 15 shots to score a meager 10 points and turned the ball over seven times. He has committed five or more turnovers in three of his last four games and has averaged 5.3 turnovers -- and only 3.8 assists -- per game during that stretch.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts 20 points in Game 7 win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to play 30 minutes•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Says he'll remain limited in Game 7•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Turns in 17 in loss•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Should see 25-30 minutes•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Stuffs stat sheet in playoff debut•