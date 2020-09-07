Westbrook recorded 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 loss against the Lakers.

Westbrook might have recorded his first double-double of the postseason, but he wasn't efficient by any means -- he needed 15 shots to score a meager 10 points and turned the ball over seven times. He has committed five or more turnovers in three of his last four games and has averaged 5.3 turnovers -- and only 3.8 assists -- per game during that stretch.