Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double in win

Westbrook had 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 9-10 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Westbrook is already averaging a triple-double after his first two outings this season and right now, there hasn't been much of a decrease on his stats despite sharing the backcourt duties with James Harden. His next game will be against his former team, Oklahoma City, next Monday.