Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Pours in 30 in rout
Westbrook scored 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 rout of the Timberwolves.
Despite the lopsided win, Westbrook still saw his usual workload while other Rockets like James Harden called it a night early. Westbrook has popped for 30 or more points in back-to-back games and scored at least 20 in 14 straight, averaging 28.4 points, 7.2 boards, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over that span.
