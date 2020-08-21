Westbrook (quad) will step on the court Friday for the first time since his injury, but he's still unlikely to play during Saturday's Game 3 against the Thunder, Coty M. Davis of SB Nation reports.
As expected, Westbrook needs some more time to recover from his strained right quad, though it's encouraging that he's making tangible progress. Eric Gordon, Jeff Green, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore all remain candidates to see increased usage.
