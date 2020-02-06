Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Questionable Thursday
Westbrook (thumb) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Westbrook could return Thursday in Los Angeles after missing Tuesday's win over the Hornets with a thumb injury. With the Rockets playing a back-to-back set Thursday/Friday, Westbrook could be withheld from one of the games as a precaution. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
