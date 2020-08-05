Westbrook is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers due to a bruised right quad.
Westbrook's injury seems relatively minor, but the Rockets may still opt to exercise caution with the former MVP. If he sits out, more minutes would likely be shouldered by Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers, while James Harden would absorb an even bigger share of the offensive workload.
