Westbrook finished with eight points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's scrimmage against Memphis.
After playing just 15 minutes in Houston's first scrimmage, Westbrook was bumped up to 26 minutes Sunday, but he endured a rough night from the floor. Westbrook did add five rebounds and five assists to his final line, however.
