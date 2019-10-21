Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Removed from injury report
Westbrook (finger) isn't included on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Bucks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, the dislocated finger that Westbrook suffered over the weekend in the Rockets' preseason finale won't impact his availability for the start of the regular season. While no sweeping conclusions should be drawn from exhibition action, Westbrook's productivity took a notable hit in his four preseason games with the Rockets compared to his final season in Oklahoma City. While he noticed an uptick in scoring and three-point production (16.3 points and 1.8 triples in 25.1 minutes per game), Westbrook's assists (4.5 per game) and rebounds (3.3 per game) were well down from their usual levels.
