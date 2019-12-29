Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Resting after near triple-double
Westbrook poured in 23 points (11-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block Saturday in the Rockets' 108-98 win over the Nets. The Rockets list Westbrook as out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
After hitting 50 percent of his attempts from the field and 36.4 percent of his attempts from three-point range over an eight-game stretch, Westbrook has fallen back into a shooting slump over the past two contests. In those contests, he's knocked down just 22 of 60 shots (36.7%) overall and zero of his 10 tries from distance. As anticipated, he'll sit for the second half of the back-to-back set, which should open up time in the backcourt for Eric Gordon (knee), Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers.
