Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Rough night in Wednesday's win

Westbrook managed 17 points (6-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers.

Westbrook finished with more field goal attempts than points and as many turnovers (two) as dimes. He committed four fouls in the opening quarter, which may have thrown him off his game a bit. Regardless, Westbrook hasn't shot the ball well to begin the season and is clearly still adapting to his role as the second offensive option behind James Harden.