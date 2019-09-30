Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Ruled out for preseason opener
Westbrook (knee) won't play in Monday's exhibition opener against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook hasn't reported any setbacks in his recovery from the arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent last spring, but since he was only recently cleared for live 5-on-5 drills, the Rockets will err on the side of caution and hold him out for their first preseason contest. The Rockets will surely want to see how the dynamic between Westbrook and James Harden functions before the regular season gets underway, so expect the eight-time All-Star to get some run at some point later in Houston's preseason schedule.
