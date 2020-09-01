After Monday night's Game 6 loss to the Thunder, Westbrook indicated that he'll continue to have his minutes limited in Wednesday's Game 7, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

The point guard missed nearly three weeks with a strained quad, so the Rockets have understandably been cautious in bringing him back from the injury. Westbrook saw 24 minutes of action in his Game 5 return before playing 27 minutes Monday night. While Westbrook has looked good, physically, he's struggled through both games, shooting a combined 11-of-28 from the field and turning it over seven times in Monday's loss. Expect Westbrook to start Game 7 but likely have his minutes capped in the low-30s.