Westbrook posted 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist across 15 minutes in Friday's 94=83 scrimmage loss to the Raptors in Orlando.

Westbrook's limited role in the scrimmage wasn't a huge surprise since he is usually the first player to take a seat in back-to-back games, or when his presence isn't necessary to determine the outcome. His place as a fantasy go-to isn't in question, but Westbrook is 32 and in his 12th season as a pro. Westbrook owners should expect less from Westbrook if a game gets out of hand.