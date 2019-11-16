Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 17 against Indiana

Westbrook had 17 points (5-21 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

The star point guard once again struggled from the field, but he does enough on both ends of the court to provide a lot of value even when he struggles from the field. Westbrook won't play Saturday at Minnesota, but should return to the starting unit Monday at home against the Trail Blazers.