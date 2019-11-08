Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 18, fills box score

Westbrook posted 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in Wednesday's 129-112 win against the Warriors.

After sitting the previous game (rest), Westbrook put together his usual positive performance, posting a plus-40 when he was on the court. As long as Westbrook is playing, he's always a threat to post impactful fantasy lines.