Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 18, fills box score
Westbrook posted 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in Wednesday's 129-112 win against the Warriors.
After sitting the previous game (rest), Westbrook put together his usual positive performance, posting a plus-40 when he was on the court. As long as Westbrook is playing, he's always a threat to post impactful fantasy lines.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will sit Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Three dimes shy of triple double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.