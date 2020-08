Westbrook had 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists and five boards in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio.

Playing without James Harden, Westbrook struggled in a game that turned into a blowout by halftime. While his 20 points were a team-high, Westbrook was a minus-15 and committed seven turnovers in 28 minutes. He'll sit out Wednesday's game on the second half of a back-to-back.