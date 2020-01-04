Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 20 points

Westbrook had 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and four turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the 76ers.

Westbrook saw his run of double-digit made field goals end at seven games, but he has still scored 20 or more points in each of his last 12 contests. The scoring figures are enough to keep him as a top fantasy threat and if we add Westbrook's ability to fill the stat sheet and impact the game in so many ways, he should remain a premium fantasy asset across all formats. He will try to remain hot -- although perhaps improving his efficiency -- Wednesday at Atlanta.