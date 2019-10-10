Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 22 in win
Westbrook had 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3PT, 5-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in Thursday's preseason win over Toronto.
After missing the Rockets' first two exhibitions, Westbrook has played in back-to-back games starting alongside James Harden in the revamped Houston backcourt. As expected, Westbrook has remained productive in limited minutes, but he's hit just four of his 17 attempts from three-point range.
