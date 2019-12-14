Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 23, goes 4-of-4 from line
Westbrook dropped 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards and six assists in a win over the Magic on Friday.
While not producing the same level of value as he has in past years, Westbrook is actually currently seeing a higher usage rate than he did last season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, none of his counting stats are quite as impressive, playing next to the fantasy monster that is James Harden. One bright spot is that his free-throw percentage has climbed back up from the rock-bottom territory he found himself in last season, now shooting 75.9 percent from the line.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Likely sitting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 23 in win over Cavs•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Efficient night Monday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 27 points and seven dimes•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...