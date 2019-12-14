Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 23, goes 4-of-4 from line

Westbrook dropped 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards and six assists in a win over the Magic on Friday.

While not producing the same level of value as he has in past years, Westbrook is actually currently seeing a higher usage rate than he did last season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, none of his counting stats are quite as impressive, playing next to the fantasy monster that is James Harden. One bright spot is that his free-throw percentage has climbed back up from the rock-bottom territory he found himself in last season, now shooting 75.9 percent from the line.