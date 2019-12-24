Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 28 points

Westbrook had 28 points (10-22 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win at Sacramento.

Westbrook was rested on Dec. 14 against the Pistons, but since then he is averaging 32.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 45.5 from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range in his last four games. The scoring numbers are slightly higher than his season overall numbers, and he will aim to extend his solid run of play Wednesday on the road against the Warriors.