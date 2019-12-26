Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 points in 32 shots

Westbrook had 30 points (11-32 FG, 0-8 3PT, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss at Golden State.

Westbrook was very inaccurate from the field once again and he's making just 42.7 percent of his shots over his last five games, but that has been a season-long trend for the star point guard. Even considering those issues, he remains a stellar fantasy asset due to his high-scoring totals and ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.