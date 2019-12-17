Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 31 points after rest

Westbrook had 31 points (11-25 FG, 1-7 3PT, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 109-107 win over the Spurs.

Westbrook received some much-needed rest over the weekend and he returned with a double-double, his ninth of the season. The lack of efficiency from the field continues to be a problem from Westbrook but that is a part of his game and fantasy owners must accept that given what he offers across the board. He will have a tough matchup Thursday on the road against the Clippers.