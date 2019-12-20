Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Season-high 40 points in win
Westbrook had 40 points (13-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.
Westbrook continued his stellar play, torching the Clippers with a game-high 40 points. He and James Harden were the only Rockets players to attempt more than nine field-goals, combining for 47 of the 86 shot attempts. As per usual, the counting stats have been there for Westbrook, however, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game has been the improved free-throw shooting. He is shooting over 90 percent from the line over the past two weeks, well up from his 78 percent on the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 31 points after rest•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: To rest Saturday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 23, goes 4-of-4 from line•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Likely sitting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Drops 23 in win over Cavs•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Efficient night Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.