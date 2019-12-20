Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Season-high 40 points in win

Westbrook had 40 points (13-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.

Westbrook continued his stellar play, torching the Clippers with a game-high 40 points. He and James Harden were the only Rockets players to attempt more than nine field-goals, combining for 47 of the 86 shot attempts. As per usual, the counting stats have been there for Westbrook, however, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game has been the improved free-throw shooting. He is shooting over 90 percent from the line over the past two weeks, well up from his 78 percent on the season.