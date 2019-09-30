Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to miss first two exhibitions

Westbrook (knee) is expected to make his preseason debut on Oct. 8 against Toronto in Japan, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Rockets are simply being cautious with Westbrook, who underwent a minor procedure over the offseason. He'll sit out Monday night's exhibition matchup with the Shanghai Sharks, as well as an Oct. 4 meeting against the Clippers, before debuting in a Rockets uniform on Oct. 8 in Japan.