Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to miss first two exhibitions
Westbrook (knee) is expected to make his preseason debut on Oct. 8 against Toronto in Japan, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Rockets are simply being cautious with Westbrook, who underwent a minor procedure over the offseason. He'll sit out Monday night's exhibition matchup with the Shanghai Sharks, as well as an Oct. 4 meeting against the Clippers, before debuting in a Rockets uniform on Oct. 8 in Japan.
