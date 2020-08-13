The Rockets are preparing for Westbrook (quadriceps) to miss the start of their first-round series with the Thunder at a minimum, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook's injury is a massive blow for the Rockets, who will start the playoffs without their second-best player. In Westbrook's absence, James Harden will need to shoulder an even bigger load than usual, while Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore will be in line for extra minutes. The 2017 MVP's timetable appears to be fluid, so updates will likely continue to trickle in as time goes on.