Westbrook is expected to play about 30 minutes in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Thunder, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

It's not much of a surprise, as the 31-year-old played 27 minutes Monday during Game 6 and indicated afterwards he would still have his minutes monitored in the final game of the series. Westbrook was sidelined nearly three weeks with the strained quad, and he's struggled in his first two games back, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.5 minutes while going 11-for-28 from the field.