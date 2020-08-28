Westbrook (quadriceps) will play Game 5 against the Thunder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The 31-year-old was originally considered a game-time decision for Game 5 Wednesday, but he received additional time to recover with the past two days of games pushed back in protest. It remains unclear exactly when the game will be played. Westbrook missed the first four games of the series in addition to the final two seeding games, so he may have a limited workload Friday.