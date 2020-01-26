Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Set to play Sunday, sit Monday
Westbrook will play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, but he's scheduled to sit out Monday's contest in Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 31-year-old has been on a load-management plan throughout the season, never appearing in both ends of any of the Rockets' previous six back-to-back sets. The plan seems to be working as well as Houston could have hoped, as Westbrook has shown no signs of hitting the proverbial wall in the middle portion of the Rockets' schedule. Over his eight appearances in January, Westbrook is averaging 31.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.8 minutes per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 73 percent from the charity stripe.
