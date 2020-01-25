Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sets new season-high in points
Westbrook scored 45 points (16-27 FG, 0-0 3PT, 13-13 FT) and added 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 131-124 win over Minnesota.
Westbrook similarly made 16 field goals on just 24 attempts just two games ago but ended up with just 32 points. The difference in this one was a perfect 13-for-13 day from the free-throw line. The 31-year-old's previous season high in scoring was 40, set on Dec. 19. He has been hot over his last seven, averaging 33.6 points per game.
