Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Shares offensive load with Harden
Westbrook poured in 34 points (14-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 120-110 win over the Jazz.
As per usual, the Rockets leaned heavily on Westbrook and James Harden for most of their offense, with the duo providing 60 percent of Houston's scoring while no other players exceeded 12 points. Westbrook numbers were lagging in the supporting categories more than usual, but he should have more of an opportunity to pick up the slack on the boards with Clint Capela no longer in the picture for Houston.
