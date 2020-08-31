Westbrook is expected to see 25-30 minutes in Monday's Game 6 against the Thunder, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook made his playoff debut in Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 victory over the Thunder and saw just 24 minutes. The game was not all that close, so his minute restriction of 25-28 heading into the game was never really an issue. It looks like the team will stretch him out a little more in Game 6 if needed.
