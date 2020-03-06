Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sitting Saturday, playing Sunday
Westbrook won't play the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Hornets but will suit up Sunday versus the Magic, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Westbrook hasn't played in both parts of back-to-back sets all season, and this time around he won't play in the first game. Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore figure to see increased run Saturday with Eric Gordon (knee) also sidelined.
