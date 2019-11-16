Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sitting Saturday

Westbrook will be rested for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This news was reported prior to Friday night's win over the Pacers, which represented the front half of a home/road back-to-back for the Rockets. Westbrook is not injured, but the team will limit his workload early on after he underwent knee surgery this past summer.

