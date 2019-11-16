Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Sitting Saturday
Westbrook will be rested for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This news was reported prior to Friday night's win over the Pacers, which represented the front half of a home/road back-to-back for the Rockets. Westbrook is not injured, but the team will limit his workload early on after he underwent knee surgery this past summer.
More News
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 17 against Indiana•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Will catch breather Saturday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Likely sitting Friday or Saturday•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Rough night in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Hits 26 points against New Orleans•
-
Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 18, fills box score•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.