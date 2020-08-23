Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that Westbrook (quadriceps) is feeling great and getting "better and closer" to a return to the court, but the point guard remains without an official timeline for a return, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

D'Antoni didn't explicitly say that Westbrook had been ruled out ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Thunder, so the NBA's official injury report should prove more telling with regard to the 31-year-old's status. Westbrook missed the Rockets' final two regular-season contests and first three games of the team's Western Conference quarterfinals series with the left quadriceps strain, paving the way for Eric Gordon to start in the backcourt alongside James Harden.