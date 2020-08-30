Westbrook registered seven points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 win over the Thunder.

As expected, Westbrook was limited to just 24 minutes in his playoff debut although the nature of the game allowed him to receive plenty of rest. The star guard struggled with his shot, but he looked recovered and explosive, which is by far the most important thing going forward. He should be ready for a bigger workload in Game 6 next week.