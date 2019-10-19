Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Suffers dislocated finger

Westbrook suffered a dislocated finger during Friday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Westbrook was removed from the contest after suffering the injury, and it was later revealed that he dislocated a finger. The issue shouldn't impact his availability for Thursday's season opener against Miami, but he'll be considered questionable until the team clears him.

