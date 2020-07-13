Westbrook announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he tested positive to COVID-19 prior to arriving in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season.

Westbrook indicated that he's "feeling well" and is in the midst of the quarantine process, so it doesn't sound like the positive test will dissuade him from playing in Orlando once he's fully cleared. Due to the timing of the positive test, Westbrook will miss out on some conditioning work in practice, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Rockets are cautious with his minutes once he's eventually cleared to play. If Westbrook remains out or limited when Houston resumes its season July 31 against the Mavericks, James Harden would likely assume more ball-handling responsibilities, while more playing time and usage could become available for Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers.