Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double

Westbrook had 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

Westbrook already has six triple-doubles this season, something impressive he is playing alongside another high-usage player such as James Harden on the backcourt. The former Thunder star has not been able to repeat what he did in past seasons -- which was expected -- but he still doing enough things to remain as one of the most productive guards in the league on a fantasy point of view. He is averaging 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game in his last five outings.