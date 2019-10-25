Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Three dimes shy of triple double
Westbrook went off for 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks.
Westbrook went back and forth between silent and struggling for most of the preseason but exploded in the regular season opener. Despite the loss, he showcased impressive chemistry with former and current teammate James Harden, and fantasy owners that were starting to worry about a statistical drop-off from Westbrook can probably breathe a sigh of relief.
