Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that he's unsure when Westbrook (illness) will join the team in Orlando, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

D'Antoni said he's heard "nothing new" with regard to Westbrook's status, but the hope is that the All-Star guard is back with the team within the next few days. The head coach went on to note that he's been told Westbrook is in "pretty good shape," and he hopes the transition to practice -- and eventually game action -- will be relatively seamless. D'Antoni also acknowledged that Westbrook could face some initial limitations once seeding games begin. "[The medical staff] will determine when Russell is ready to go, or when he's ready to play 20 or 30 minutes," D'Antoni said.