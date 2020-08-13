Westbrook (quad), at minimum, is expected to miss the beginning of the Rockets' first-round series against the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is massive news for the Rockets, who will start the playoffs without their second-best player. In Westbrook's absence, James Harden will need to shoulder an even bigger load than usual, while Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore will be in line for extra minutes. The former MVP's timetable appears to be fluid, so updates will likely continue to trickle in as time goes on.