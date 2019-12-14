Rockets' Russell Westbrook: To rest Saturday
Westbrook will be held out of Saturday's game against Detroit for rest purposes, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Westbrook will rest Saturday. Barring anything unexpected, he should return Monday against San Antonio. Look for Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons or Ben McLemore to enter the starting five in place of Westbrook.
