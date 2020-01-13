Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: To sit Tuesday, play Wednesday

Westbrook will sit out Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies before returning to action Wednesday against Portland, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports.

This has been the plan of late for the veteran, who will only play in one-half of back-to-backs for the foreseeable future. Expect Eric Gordon to start alongside James Harden on Tuesday before Westbrook moves back into the lineup when the Rockets return home Wednesday night.

