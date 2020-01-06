Play

Rockets' Russell Westbrook: To sit Wednesday

Westbrook will sit out Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It doesn't appear as though the star guard's dealing with any injuries, so Wednesday's absence can most likely be chalked up to rest. Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore are all candidates to join the starting lineup, though it will just be for one game as Westbrook's already been cleared for Thursdays tilt with Oklahoma City.

