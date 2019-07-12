Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Traded to Houston
Westbrook is being traded to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a blockbuster deal that surfaced Thursday evening, Westbrook's wish of teaming up with James Harden will be granted and he will be heading to Houston. With the Rockets, they will form an unorthodox duo of one-two punches at the guard-forward positions next season. Westbrook will finish his fantastic 11-year career with the Thunder averaging 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. Moving to a much more talented roster in Houston next season, Westbrook will likely continue to be one of the best point guards in the NBA while his role with the Rockets could increase his fantasy upside. Westbrook will be under contract with the Rockets through the end of the 2022-23 season.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Future with OKC murky•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Undergoes finger, knee procedures•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spectacular in series-ending loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another rough shooting night•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Bounces back in stellar fashion•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Inefficient night Tuesday•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...