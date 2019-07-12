Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Traded to Houston

Westbrook is being traded to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a blockbuster deal that surfaced Thursday evening, Westbrook's wish of teaming up with James Harden will be granted and he will be heading to Houston. With the Rockets, they will form an unorthodox duo of one-two punches at the guard-forward positions next season. Westbrook will finish his fantastic 11-year career with the Thunder averaging 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. Moving to a much more talented roster in Houston next season, Westbrook will likely continue to be one of the best point guards in the NBA while his role with the Rockets could increase his fantasy upside. Westbrook will be under contract with the Rockets through the end of the 2022-23 season.