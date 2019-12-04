Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in loss
Westbrook posted 19 points (7-30 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in Tuesday's 135-133 loss to the Spurs.
Westbrook struggled to score against the Spurs, making a dismal 23.3 percent of his 30 shots. The substandard shooting has been a theme of the 31-year-old's season thus far, currently shooting at his lowest percentages in over 10 years (41 percent of field goals and 22.9 percent of threes). Despite this, Westbrook is still putting up 21.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game and is still a strong second option behind James Harden.
