Westbrook totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes of Monday's 104-100 loss to the Thunder.

Making just his second appearance in the series thus far, Westbrook was much more accurate from the field. However, the UCLA product's seven turnovers were highly detrimental to his team's cause, especially the last, which enabled the Thunder a chance to ice the game in its final seconds. With two games under his belt since returning from a quad injury, Westbrook will probably be good to go more than 30 minutes in Game 7 on Wednesday if needed.